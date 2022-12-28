Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Medical reports suggest no other marks found on the body; the doctor who attended Tunisha says “ Sheezan cried terribly and begged to save the actress's life”

MUMBAI : Last weekend, the television industry was left in shock as Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma passed away on Saturday by committing suicide on the sets of her show.

Her final rites were carried out today, and her friends and family attended it.

Sheezan Khan who is the co–star of Tunisha on her show and her ex–boyfriend have been accused in this case as her mother has filed an FIR against him stating that he provoked her to take this drastic step.

ALSO READ : Late actress Tunisha Sharma considered Kanwar Dhillon as her best friend who had helped her out of depression and anxiety issues

He is been interrogated currently and the police is investigating the matter.

The media reports that were out suggested that there weren’t any other body marks on the body and the cause of death was suffocation.

The doctor who attended Tunisha when the crew brought her to the hospital spoke to Times Now and revealed what happened.

He said “ When the brought Tunisha I checked her, she wasn’t breathing and her heart beat at stopped. We conducted an ECG and a straight line came which means she passed away. But Sheezan who had brought her pleased and cried bitterly so save her somehow, but it was too late”

Well, the Tunisha case is still under investigation and soon the police would come out with details of the case soon.

