Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan bail plea adjourned, “not an iota of truth” says his advocate, as he presents unseen photos and documents 

Tunisha’s advocate stated that the arguments on the other side made it look like a murder, not a suicide. 
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 09:50
MUMBAI :  Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea was heard recently and the Vasai court listened to both sides of the argument. Tunisha’s advocate stated that the arguments on the other side made it look like a murder, not a suicide. Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra said, “Whatever allegations they (Tunisha's family and lawyer) are levelling, there is no iota of truth in it. It's studiedly false. They are blowing the matter out of proportion. Sheezan Mohammed Khan is innocent. He has been framed. I have disclosed facts before the court. Let the court take a call on it.”

Rubbishing the claims of Tunisha’s lawyer, Mishra said, “He will say a lot of things. Whether it's a suicide or murder, they should decide first. They only registered an FIR for suicide, allegation of murder is also put by them. They have misguided the police with their allegations. Police won't get anything in it. The two had moved on in their life. This is the truth which was submitted even in the written document by their lawyer.”

Tunisha’s advocate stated, “Sheezan's bail application was heard today. They have also filed fresh photographs, something regarding medicines and judgements of High court and Supreme court as well. We have sought a date based on the arguments they have presented. They wanted the bail proceedings to be heard on camera as the media interprets things wrongly. Now we leave up to you, how you interpret it. We have taken a fresh date for 11th to present our side of the argument after their documents. Court will do justice to the innocent.”

Sheezan’s lawyer claimed that Tunisha spoke to someone by the name ‘Ali’ for 15 minutes before she hung herself. Talking about that Tunisha’s lawyer stated, “If you have read the police report, Tunisha's phone has not been opened yet. Where are they getting this information from? If Sheezan has told this to the lawyer, then how did he know when he had already left her make-up room. After he had left, Tunisha spoke to Ali for 15 minutes. Then how did Sheezan know it? It's their argument that he had left the room. The biggest doubt is what Tunisha told Sheezan when he took her to the car. It creates a doubt of 302, not 306.”

