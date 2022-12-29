Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan takes drugs claims Tunisha’s mother; actor taken for medical test

MUMBAI : The Tunisha Sharma suicide case is under investigation, and the alleged in the case Sheezan Khan, her co-star, has been given a two-day extension to his judicial custody with the police.

As per reports by Time Now, the police are interrogating Sheezan and Tunisha’s relatives regarding the case.

Tunisha’s mother, who came to record her statement in the police station, stated that Sheezan used to take drugs, and that he and Tunisha used to have fights regarding it as she wanted him to leave drugs.

But since she was in love, she didn’t object to it much and let it go.

Now the police are going to interrogate his family and see if they were aware about the drugs that he was taking.

Today, Sheezan Khan was sent for a medical check, and soon the reports will be out for the same.

Well, the case is intensifying as the days pass, and more new details are expected to come out in the upcoming days.

Tunisha committed suicide on the 24th of December by hanging herself in Sheezan’s makeup room. The reason stated is that she was depressed and disturbed by her break up with Sheezan.

