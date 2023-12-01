Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Tunisha’s lawyer claims that Sheezan Khan and his family used to give her wrong medication

There has been a new development in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. Tunisha’s lawyer claims that Sheezan and family were manipulating the actress.  
MUMBAI :The Tunisha Sharma case is one of the most controversial and talked about cases currently. The actress committed suicide on the 24th of December by hanging herself in Sheezan’s makeup room, and was later rushed to the hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead’. Post that, both Tunisha and Sheezan’s families held a press conference where they portrayed their points and shared their side of the story.

Yesterday, Sheezan Khan’s bail plea verdict was held. The judge heard both sides of the story before deciding to give his final verdict on the 13th of January, Friday.

During the court hearing, lawyer Tarun Sharma claimed that his family used to give her wrong medication prescribed by someone from Jaipur.

He further stated that Tunisha was never depressed, and that it was Sheezan who was keeping her away from her mother and uncle. Sharma alleged that the actor and his family were trying to tarnish the image of the late actress and her family by lying. Rivalling Sheezan’s bail, the lawyer asked him why he was being evasive and did not open up about his deleted WhatsApp chats initially.

Tarun further claimed that it was Sheezan who drove her to commit suicide, saying that he had constantly deceived her during their relationship. As quoted by a media portal, the lawyers said in Court, “All the photos found are found on Tunisha's Instagram. Nothing has been found on Sheezan's Instagram handle. It means Sheezan didn't love her. He was just using her.”

The lawyer even denied the allegations that the late actress’s last call was to a Tinder date before committing suicide, by asking him how he knew about it. He divulged that the last call that Tunisha made was to her mother.

