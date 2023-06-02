Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat reveals who she is closest to On Udaariyaan, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from the show Udaariyaan. Our favorite TV celebs know how much the viewers and fans enjoy watching some behind the scenes masti. Twinkle Arora or Nehmat has landed in the hospital and looks seriously battered here. However, her fans need not worry as she is shooting for a scene and seems in a light mood!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 17:28
Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat reveals who are her best friends on Udaariyaan, check out`

MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well. Isha Malviya continued the role of Jasmin and also essays the role of Harleen.

Also read Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Advait slaps Nehmat; gets the farmhouse on fire

The audience enjoys watching each episode on their TV screens and capture the essence of the gripping plot. However, the episodes aren’t the only way our readers like to keep close to the show!

We know how much our readers like to know about what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of the favorite celebrities and we try to gather these little tidbits for them.

Recently, we came across a post close to the show.

Twinkle Arora or Nehmat recently took a Q & A session on her social media and has some interesting requests pouring in by her fans.

One such question was about who her close friends are on the set and the actress had the sweetest reply to it! She reveals that Sonakshi Batra (Naaz) and Neha Thakur (Mallika) are her two besties.

Check out the post here!

What do you think of this post?

What are your guesses on the upcoming track?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, Mallika has her own plans on revenge and when she met Advait, she flirted with him and he too shamelessly flirted back until Nehmat arrived. Mallika then lashed out at Nehmat for her betrayal and left.

Later, Nehmat catches Mallika and Advait together at the farm house and is shattered by the betrayal. She confronts both of them and after Mallika leaves, she slaps Advait. He doesn’t take it kindly and hits back and amidst all the chaos, the farmhouse catches fire and Nehmat is deeply injured by then.

Also read: Kavita Ghai is definitely a Nature-Lover; the actress shared some Riveting Sites from the sets of Udaariyaan

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on Behind The Scenes on your favorite TV shows.

Udaariyaan TV news BTS Tejo Fateh Jasmine Colors tv Endemol Sargun Mehta Ravi Dubey Spoiler Alert Isha Malviya TellyChakkar BTS UPDATE TV news TV BTS Rohit Purohit Naaz Nehmat Ekam Sonakshi Batra Twinkle Arora Advait Hitesh Bharadwaj
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 17:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat makes a major decision because of Savi
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Did you know, actor Karan Wahi is the key to Dear Ishq co-stars Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani's friendship?!
MUMBAI :Jo pyaar likhta hai, kya pyaar karne ke kaabil hai? Disney+ Hotstar recently launched its latest romantic drama...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Aarav’s sweet gesture for mom Katha
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan jealous as Ehsan gets close to Katha
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger Asmita Gupta takes netizens by surprise; Watch some of her videos here
MUMBAI:Social Media is rife with influencers who make good content for users, and some of them are very creative and...
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger Asmita Gupta takes netizens by surprise; Watch some of her videos here
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger Asmita Gupta takes netizens by surprise; Watch some of her videos here

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out the Wedding looks of Hiba Nawab and Karanveer Mehra on Woh Toh Hai Albelaa?
Check out the Wedding looks of Hiba Nawab and Karanveer Mehra on Woh Toh Hai Albelaa?
Did Seerat Kapoor and Jyoti Gauba just hint at a Major Twist Planned for Cheeni’s wedding? Find out here
Did Seerat Kapoor and Jyoti Gauba just hint at a Major Twist Planned for Cheeni’s wedding? Find out here
Exclusive! Randeep Rai on collaborating once again with Sony TV and being a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, “I feel very lucky
Exclusive! Randeep Rai on collaborating with Sony TV once again and being a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, “I feel very lucky to be a part of this show and work with Sony TV”
Indian Idol Season 13 : Veteran actress Mumtaz recalls the time when late actor Shammi Kapoor had proposed to her for marriage
Indian Idol Season 13 : Veteran actress Mumtaz recalls the time when late actor Shammi Kapoor had proposed to her for marriage
Anupama’s Anu aka Asmi Deo has a Special Name for Ashlesha Savant, find out here
Anupama’s Anu aka Asmi Deo has a Special Name for Ashlesha Savant, find out here
Master Chef India Season 7 : The judges introduce the three rounds that the contestants will have to go through this week to sav
Master Chef India Season 7 : The judges introduce the three rounds that the contestants will have to go through this week to save themselves from the elimination