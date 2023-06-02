Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat reveals who she is closest to On Udaariyaan, check out

MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well. Isha Malviya continued the role of Jasmin and also essays the role of Harleen.

The audience enjoys watching each episode on their TV screens and capture the essence of the gripping plot. However, the episodes aren’t the only way our readers like to keep close to the show!

We know how much our readers like to know about what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of the favorite celebrities and we try to gather these little tidbits for them.

Recently, we came across a post close to the show.

Twinkle Arora or Nehmat recently took a Q & A session on her social media and has some interesting requests pouring in by her fans.

One such question was about who her close friends are on the set and the actress had the sweetest reply to it! She reveals that Sonakshi Batra (Naaz) and Neha Thakur (Mallika) are her two besties.

Check out the post here!

Meanwhile on the show, Mallika has her own plans on revenge and when she met Advait, she flirted with him and he too shamelessly flirted back until Nehmat arrived. Mallika then lashed out at Nehmat for her betrayal and left.

Later, Nehmat catches Mallika and Advait together at the farm house and is shattered by the betrayal. She confronts both of them and after Mallika leaves, she slaps Advait. He doesn’t take it kindly and hits back and amidst all the chaos, the farmhouse catches fire and Nehmat is deeply injured by then.

