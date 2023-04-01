Twinkle Arora of Udaariyaan shares a fan’s message calling her “choti si…”

And while we fans love to shout out from the rooftops how much we love our stars, there are stars who also love to put the spotlight on their ardent fans who wish them well and pour in kind words. 
MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well.

The show’s popular and lead character Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora, has been winning hearts lately with her impeccable performance putting every emotion that is so identifiable by all. And while we fans love to shout out from the rooftops how much we love our stars, there are stars who also love to put the spotlight on their ardent fans who wish them well and pour in kind words.

Twinkle who has a huge fan base has shared an adorable and amusing message from a fan. Check it out here;

The fan has gone on to even thank the producers Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey of Dreamiyata Productions for giving them a ‘choti si, sundar si, cute si’ Nehmat like Twinkle Arora.

Isn’t the post just simply cute?

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Nehmat was helpless when Naaz’s marriage was at stake and agreed to marry Advait. Now, Advait is angry and bitter with Nehmat since he thinks she wasn’t helpless and could’ve said no for the wedding.

Ekam is heartbroken and misunderstood Nehmat and asks her to leave. Currently, we see that Jasmin revealed Nehmat’s parentage to her and the Kapoors and while Nehmat is heartbroken, the Kapoors are angry over being cheated. Nehmat roams around the street, heartbroken as she discovers the truth that she is neither a Sandhu, nor a Virk biologically.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

 

