Twinkle Arora teases her Udaariyaan co-star Rohit Purohit for This reason, check out

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well. Isha Malviya continued the role of Jasmin and also essays the role of Harleen.

We see that Advait aka Rohit beings Nehmat aka Twinkle back home and is being nice to her and supporting her too.

The duo is seen in a behind the scenes bit from the sets, from the Lohri track that was recently shot.

Twinkle is seen Rohit over his hilarious reaction to a Party Popper in the middle of the dance sequence. Rohit was clearly shocked at the unwelcome intervention!

Check out the post here!

Twinkle captioned the video saying, “Cant stop laughing Advait’s reaction”

Meanwhile on the show, previously, we see that Advait apologized to Nehmat and brings her back home. At the Lohri party, Shamsher announces that Nehmat is pregnant and she denies it profusely and the advait supports her in front of the family.

The latest development suggests that Naaz is planning something against Advait and Nehmat to separate them. in the recent episodes, Advait even takes Nehmat for a dinner and he asks her to dance with him.

The twist is, Ekam and Harleen are present there too.

