Twitter Fans rejoice as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein hints at a Sai and Virat reunion!

Sai is very disgruntled over everything that is happening over Vinu and even though she would be ecstatic that Virat loves her, she has been through enough and does not need any false hopes.
MUMBAI ;Star Plus’ popular drama series ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ has managed to hook viewers since its launch and sustain its rank amongst the top 5 TV shows with its engaging storyline and conscientious cast and crew. It is a very popular show that revolves around the drama of Sai, Virat, and Pakhi. The show recently took a leap of 8 years.

The drama series witnessed several interesting twists and turns in the story ever since the leap.

Sai and Virat’s love story has been one that has been through enough ups and downs. Currently, they are fighting over their son’s custody. Virat is confused between his duty to Pakhi and his love for Sai.

Fans of the show have been through the ups and downs with Virat and Sai as well. They have seen and felt their separation as well.

But it looks like they can finally be happy because it looks like Sai and Virat might get together.

The latest promo, of the show, has hinted at SaiRat reunion, and the fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, on the show, Sonali informs Bhavani that Pakhi wants Virat to accept the offer anyhow as this will keep Sai away from Vinu forever.

Bhavani however says that this will not help at all as Sai will not go away so easily. Bhavani wants to find a proper solution to this problem

Things get dramatic when Sai calls up Virat and tells him not to brainwash Vinayak against her and Virat denies having done this.

She will tell him that she has already faced enough hatred from him and cannot bear it anymore.

Coming up, as per speculations, Bhavani will spill all the truth to Vinayak and Pakhi will get suspicious of what she is up to.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 16:06

