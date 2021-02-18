Twitterati trend 'Safe Travels Baby' for Shehnaaz Gill as the actress jets-off to Canada for a film's shoot

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a crazy fan following. Everywhere she goes, her fans follow. Never has been a day when she has not been greeted by paps or fans.

In the wee hours of Thursday, she was spotted by the shutterbugs at the airport. Reportedly, she has zoomed-off to Canada to shoot for a film.

After appearing in several music videos, it seems, it is time for Shehnaaz Gill to take a step ahead and get into films. Details of the same are yet to be unveiled.

As Shehaaz Gill's pictures and videos from the airport made their way to the internet, her fans started trending her name on Twitter. Some posted 'safe travels' messages while some fans could not control their excitement knowing that Shehnaaz will now be featuring in a film.

Also Read: Bareilly Ki Barfi fame Rohit Chaudhry to feature in Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Om-The Battle Within

A fan wrote, "Night, Morning dono hi iss cutie ko dekha travel safely baby best of luck for ur upcoming projects, #ShehnaazGill.".

Another one wrote, "I'm so so happy for u Shehnaaz. after hearing all this news, I really miss you..plz be safe and take care of your self. Happy journey Shehnaaz.#ShehnaazGill.".

One more fan of Shehnaaz Gill sent her best wishes message and wrote, All the VERY VERY BEST for this movie project. Rock it my girl. The time is yours, the choice is yours and this big family is yours.".

Well, well, Shehnaaz Gill has truly won many hearts with her cute and innocent nature. We await more details about her upcoming projects.

Also Read: Dabangg 3 fame Deep Raj Rana to feature in Vikram Bhatt's web series titled Love J Action for Sony LIV

Credit: SpotboyE