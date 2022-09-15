Udaariyaan! OMG! Fateh and Tejo will finally get married! Check out the Wedding Invitation Card!

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some interesting twists and turns. The cast’s excellent performance keeps the audience hooked on the show. The show is getting spicier with every episode.

Fateh and Tejo have come a long way in their relationship, from getting married to falling in love and getting separated the duo has garnered a massive fanbase, and just recently, when the track of Fatejo getting married again was introduced, netizens had showered a lot of love.

And now it seems like the day is finally here, a behind-the-scenes image from Fatejo’s wedding is here, and the duo looks amazing in pink. Fans were definitely excited to see them finally getting married, and they made some really amazing edits for the same. One such fan edit was of a wedding invitation card and it is creating a buzz. Check out the image and the edit of the invitation here:

Meanwhile, the show is all set to take a leap starting on 19th of September and a new promo was released.

According to the new promo, the serial has taken a time leap of 16 years after which there’s going to be a love triangle between Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz. Ekam is attracted to Nehmat while Nehmat also has a soft corner for him. On the other hand, Naaz wants everything that Nehmat has and so she wants Ekam too. As Nehmat and Ekam have their sweet nok-jhok, Naaz watches them from afar. As Naaz gets hurt in her feet, Ekam runs to her aid and carries her. While Naaz feels good about this, Nehmat is irked.

Fans are really excited about the leap and especially for the Fatejo wedding!

Are you excited about the leap? Tell us in the comments below!

