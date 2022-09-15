Must Read! Khatron Ke Khiladi out of TOP 10 shows; Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa didn’t have a good opening rating; Kundlai Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi see a huge jump in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YHC, Imlie and YRKKH

MUMBAI :The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi sees a huge jump in TRP ratings.

As far as reality shows are concerned Khatron Ke Khiladi sees a huge drop in TRP ratings whereas Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa didn’t have a good opening rating on its first episode. Super Star Singer Season 2 finale enters Top 10 shows.

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Imlie, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus): 2.8

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus): 2.5

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.0

4. Imlie (Star Plus): 1.9

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 1.8

6. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV): 1.8

7. Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus): 1.7

8. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV): 1.7

9. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV): 1.7

10. Super Star Singer Season 2 Finale ( Sony Tv): 1.7

11. Parineetii (Colors): 1.6

12. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 ( Colors): 1.5

13. Naagin 6 ( Colors) : 1.5

14. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.5

15. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.5

16. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.4

17. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 ( Colors): 1.3

18. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV): 1.3

19. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: 1.3

20. Swaran Ghar (Colors): 1.2

