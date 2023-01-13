Udaariyaan’s Advait seen getting romantic with this special person but it’s not Nehmat! Find out who it is!

MUMBAI: The colors show Udaariyaan has gone on to become one of the biggest shows on the channel. Catapulting the career of the stars Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya, and making them household names.

After a 16-year leap, the show now focuses on the story of Nehmat, Ekam, Naaz, and Advait, with Isha Malviya reprising the role of Jasmine and playing a double role. The new generation has been loved and accepted by the audience in the same way as the first cast was.

The show has a great and fresh cast that the audiences love. The show is focusing on the tribulations of the marriage of Advait and Nehmat while Nehmat is still in love with Ekam.

Rohit Purohit plays the role of Adavit in the show and he is very active on social media and quite active on social media and often takes to the site to share sneak peeks and fun behind the scenes from his personal and professional lives.

Rohit recently took to Instagram to share a very beautiful and romantic video but much to the dismay of the #Admat fans it was not with Nehmat but with his real-life wife, the gorgeous Sheena Bajaj, who is also an actor. The two often share fun and sometimes very sweet videos with each other, Check out the video here:

Meanwhile on the show, Currently, after the terrorist attack, Advait can’t let Nehmat and Ekam rekindle their love and stain his political image. Thus, a big twist comes up when he intentionally appoints Ekam as his bodyguard.

Interestingly, Advait leaves for work and hugs Nehmat. He romantically kisses on her forehead only to irk Ekam.

Ekam and Nehmat still love each other but they are tied amid their own boundaries. Advait takes advantage to make Ekam jealous.

