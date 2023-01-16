This is Udaariyaan’s EkLeen aka Hitesh Bharadwaj and Isha Malviya’s take on LOVE, read to know

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from the show Udaariyaan. Our favorite TV celebs know how much the viewers and fans enjoy watching some behind the scenes masti.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 18:21
This is Udaariyaan’s EkLeen aka Hitesh Bharadwaj and Isha Malviya’s take on LOVE, read to know

MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well. Isha Malviya continued the role of Jasmin and also essays the role of Harleen.

Also read:  Simran and Raj make an entrance on the sets of Udaariyaan; a DDLJ angle on the show?

The audience enjoys watching each episode on their TV screens and capture the essence of the gripping plot. However, the episodes aren’t the only way our readers like to keep close to the show!

We know how much our readers like to know about what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of the favorite celebrities and we try to gather these little tidbits for them.

Recently, we came across a bts post from the show.

Now, we came across an interesting reel by Isha Malviya and Hitesh Bharadwaj and it seems like they are depicting their definition of love!

Check out the post here!

We know that Ekam is irked with Harleen’s presence in his life and found this video absolutely hilarious!

We are so happy that some of our favorite TV stars share such great bonds!

Meanwhile on the show, previously, we see that Harleen is Ekam’s fan since he saved her and thinks of him as her hero. She thinks that Nehmat is Ekam’s past and shall stay there and be with Advait.

She is making parathas for Ekam and he gets rude and she leaves from crying. Ekam has tried to make it clear that he loves someone else and there will be nothing between him and Harleen.

Satvik enters his place after bashing into Harleen who was crying and asks Ekam about the same. Later at the house, Ekam tries to talk to Nehmat about Advait’s infidelity and is busted by Neeru who misunderstands the two.

Also read:  Simran and Raj make an entrance on the sets of Udaariyaan; a DDLJ angle on the show?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on Behind The Scenes on your favorite TV shows.

Udaariyaan TV news BTS Tejo Fateh Jasmine Colors tv Endemol Sargun Mehta Ravi Dubey Spoiler Alert Isha Malviya TellyChakkar BTS UPDATE TV news TV BTS Rohit Purohit Naaz Nehmat Ekam Sonakshi Batra Twinkle Arora Advait Hitesh Bharadwaj
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 18:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bollywood actresses who got married at an early age
MUMBAI : Well, there’s no perfect age to get married. An individual should get married when he or she feels like and if...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mamta Mohandas, Salman Khan and more stars who were diagnosed with rare diseases and disorders
MUMBAI: Many people feel that as actors live a lavish life they don't get disorders and diseases that common people...
Why don’t we see TejRan together so much anymore? What’s happening to Telly World’s favorite couple?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been responsible for many iconic couples in the past, but TejRan has achieved fame on another...
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the cleverest in Bigg Boss 16 admits Sajid Khan
MUMBAI : Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has become a name that everyone can't stop obsessing over. The actress has...
This is Udaariyaan’s EkLeen aka Hitesh Bharadwaj and Isha Malviya’s take on LOVE, read to know
MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Bollywood actresses who got married at an early age
Bollywood actresses who got married at an early age

Latest Video

Related Stories
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the cleverest in Bigg Boss 16 admits Sajid Khan
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the cleverest in Bigg Boss 16 admits Sajid Khan
BIGG BOSS 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta, and Saundarya Sharma are the nominated contestants for
BIGG BOSS 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta, and Saundarya Sharma are the nominated contestants for this week
This is where Megha Chakraborty met superstar Shah Rukh Khan; scroll down to know 
This is where Megha Chakraborty met superstar Shah Rukh Khan; scroll down to know 
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil reveals Masterchef Ranveer Brar uses a knife worth Rs 1.45 lakhs; the latter says “some people are
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil reveals Masterchef Ranveer Brar uses a knife worth Rs 1.45 lakhs; the latter says “some people are fond of watches, I’m fond of knives”
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Exclusive! Rakul Preet Singh and Satish Kaushik to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Exclusive! Rakul Preet Singh and Satish Kaushik to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Chhatriwali” 
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Satinder Sartaaj, Neeru Bajwa, Vijay Kumar Arora to grace the show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Satinder Sartaaj, Neeru Bajwa, Vijay Kumar Arora to grace the show