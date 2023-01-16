This is Udaariyaan’s EkLeen aka Hitesh Bharadwaj and Isha Malviya’s take on LOVE, read to know

MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well. Isha Malviya continued the role of Jasmin and also essays the role of Harleen.

Also read: Simran and Raj make an entrance on the sets of Udaariyaan; a DDLJ angle on the show?

The audience enjoys watching each episode on their TV screens and capture the essence of the gripping plot. However, the episodes aren’t the only way our readers like to keep close to the show!

We know how much our readers like to know about what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of the favorite celebrities and we try to gather these little tidbits for them.

Recently, we came across a bts post from the show.

Now, we came across an interesting reel by Isha Malviya and Hitesh Bharadwaj and it seems like they are depicting their definition of love!

Check out the post here!

We know that Ekam is irked with Harleen’s presence in his life and found this video absolutely hilarious!

We are so happy that some of our favorite TV stars share such great bonds!

Meanwhile on the show, previously, we see that Harleen is Ekam’s fan since he saved her and thinks of him as her hero. She thinks that Nehmat is Ekam’s past and shall stay there and be with Advait.

She is making parathas for Ekam and he gets rude and she leaves from crying. Ekam has tried to make it clear that he loves someone else and there will be nothing between him and Harleen.

Satvik enters his place after bashing into Harleen who was crying and asks Ekam about the same. Later at the house, Ekam tries to talk to Nehmat about Advait’s infidelity and is busted by Neeru who misunderstands the two.

Also read: Simran and Raj make an entrance on the sets of Udaariyaan; a DDLJ angle on the show?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on Behind The Scenes on your favorite TV shows.