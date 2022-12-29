Udaariyaan’s Twinkle Arora and Nandani Tiwary to fulfil This request of fans

MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well.

Also read: Udaariyaan’s Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora is not so fond of a Cold Weather, check out

Our favorite TV celebs know how much the viewers and fans enjoy watching some behind the scenes masti and so, they keep the audience entertained by sharing some tidbits from the sets or their personal lives.

The actors are perpetually updating their fans with the ongoing in their personal life and some bts on a good day to let us know what goes on the sets.

Recently, we came across a bts post from the show.

Looks like Nandani Tiwary answered some questions by her fans and they had many interesting demands from the actress. While some asked for some unseen bts, some wanted unseen pictures with co-stars.

Nandani then got together with Twinkle about a reel together that the fans want to see. Both the actresses promised that they will do so soon and we can also see Hitesh Bharadwaj behind them and see what he was doing there!

Check out the post here!

We are so happy that our favorite TV stars get along so well behind the camera too!

What do you think?

Do tell us in the comments below!

Nehmat’s life went through a lot of life-altering changes on the show and we just hope she finds her silver lining soon!

Meanwhile on the show, Advait refuses to let Nehmat accommodate her clothes in his wardrobe and while Nehmat asks she needs space for herself too, Advait proclaims that it is not his problem.

Advait is angry over Nehmat’s identity and tells Nehmat what Jasmin has threatened to do. Advait reveals that he will be forced to let Nikhil fight the elections or Nehmat’s truth will reach media.

Advait is worried about his political career and while Nehmat apologizes, he goes onto blame Nehmat for the loss of his career.

Also read: Udaariyaan’s Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora is not so fond of a Cold Weather, check out

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on Behind The Scenes on your favorite TV shows.