Udaariyaan’s Twinkle Arora shares an exciting update about her show, have a look

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well.

Also Read- Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat of Udaariyaan shares the sweetest throwback with this special person

The show’s popular and lead character Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora, has been winning hearts lately with her impeccable performance putting every emotion that is so identifiable by all.

Now, lead actress Twinkle Arora who has earned millions of followers on social media, has reshared an exciting update from a fan for her online family, have a look;

How excited are you for Udaariyaan airing 7 days a week?

Tell us in the comments below.

Meanwhile on the show, Nehmat slaps divorce papers on Advait during a press conference, which shocks everyone present.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar