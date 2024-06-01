Uff! Aaina's Niharika Choksey shares her new look from her show, check it out

Niharika has a huge fan following and they love every post and picture she shares. The Faltu actress has now shared a stunning picture on her social media where she has revealed her upcoming look on the show.
Niharika Choksey

MUMBAI: Niharika Choksey was last seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Faltu.  The actress was paired opposite TV's handsome hunk, Aakash Ahuja in the popular show. Niharika and Aakash's on-screen pairing worked wonders and the viewers loved them.  The actress who played the role of Faltu in the show was loved for her performance. Niharika is currently seen in the show Aaina and is gaining praise for it.

Niharika has a huge fan following and they love every post and picture she shares. The Faltu actress has now shared a stunning picture on her social media where she has revealed her upcoming look on the show. She captioned the post, “My moods throughout the day”

Check it out below;

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

