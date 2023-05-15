UFF! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt once again set some Couple Goals in This video, check out

Neil and Aishwarya are known to set some couple goals as they post stories together, create some hilarious reels that leaves us marveling at their creativity.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 13:37
Couple Goals

Also read:  AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin going the Anupamaa way with the current storyline?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most successful and loved shows on television

It’s among the top two shows when it comes to the TRP ratings and the audience love to see the story between Virat, Pakhi, Sai and Satya. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma first met on this show and fell in love and today they are a happily married couple.

They are considered as one of the power couples of television and the couple has a huge fan following.

Neil and Aishwarya are known to set some couple goals as they post stories together, creating some hilarious reels that leave us marveling at their creativity. They share a deep love and fondness for each other and it is very evident, everytime we see them together.

Recently, Aishwarya Sharma quit the show and will reportedly be seen Khatron Ke Khiladi this year. post her exit, Neil shared an emotional post for his wife and her co-stars too shared some heartwarming reactions.

We came across a video of the couple from a while back and the two once again set some couple goals in that video. We can see that Neil is mimicking hook steps from famous songs of famous actors and Aishwarya makes faces at him.

Check out:

 

 

Both Aishwarya and Neil are stellar dancers and looked adorable in this video. It looked like Neil was trying to get Aishwarya to let go her anger over him.

Also read:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Twist! Virat stops Sai from entering Chavan Niwas, Sai doesn’t back down

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

 

