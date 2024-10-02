Uff! Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah looks mesmerizing in a shimmery red saree, check it out

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable. One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

Nidhi Shah is one of the most well known faces of the Television industry. She has been winning hearts playing the role of Kinjal in Anupamaa and her act has been loved by all.

Nidhi is super active on Instagram and keeps sharing interesting posts. Nidhi has now shared a mesmerizing picture in a red shimmery saree for her close friend’s sangeet ceremony. She captioned the series of pictures as, “Sangeet look - 5.2.2024”

Check out her post here;

