Uff! Jannat zubair dishes out diva goals in her new photoshoot, check it out

MUMBAI : Jannat Zubair is one of the most famous faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praise for her acting at an early age but has gone on to become one of the youngest and most popular influencers on Social media, with millions following her every move.

All of 22 and the actress lives a luxurious life, has a fleet of cars and lives in a lavish home. Starting out as a Tv actress, Jannat recently made her debut in a punjabi film. She has a massive fan following, which has surpassed that of Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The Phulwa actress has now shared a stunning photoshoot that is sure to make your jaws drop as she exudes total divas vibes, check it out here;

Jannat has achieved a lot at a very young age and recently met David Becham who was in India as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF

Jannat has been part of shows like Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Dill Mill Gayye, Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and Phulwa.

