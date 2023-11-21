Uff! Jannat zubair dishes out diva goals in her new photoshoot, check it out

All of 22 and the actress lives a luxurious life, has a fleet of cars and lives in a lavish home. Starting out as a Tv actress, Jannat recently made her debut in a punjabi film.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 17:49
Jannat Zubair

MUMBAI : Jannat Zubair is one of the most famous faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praise for her acting at an early age but has gone on to become one of the youngest and most popular influencers on Social media, with millions following her every move.

Also Read-Wow! Internet sensation and actress Jannat Zubair makes heads turn in her beautiful violet-colored Sharara

All of 22 and the actress lives a luxurious life, has a fleet of cars and lives in a lavish home. Starting out as a Tv actress, Jannat recently made her debut in a punjabi film. She has a massive fan following, which has surpassed that of Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The Phulwa actress has now shared a stunning photoshoot that is sure to make your jaws drop as she exudes total divas vibes, check it out here;

Jannat has achieved a lot at a very young age and recently met David Becham who was in India as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF

Also Read-Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Jannat Zubair to participate in the show?

Jannat has been part of shows like Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Dill Mill Gayye, Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and Phulwa. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Jannat Zubair Rehmani Kashi Phulwa Tu Aashiqui Dill Mill Gayye Ishq Mein Marjawan Haar Jeet Udaan Code Red TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 17:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Here is why Arjun kapoor starrer The Lady Killer went disaster and unnoticed
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar were supposed to star in the movie title The Lady Killer, much before the...
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor falls down from the stage while performing, check out the video
MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor has been winning  the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing contribution, the...
What! Adele drops major hint, Sparks secret marriage speculation with Rich Paul during a stand-up show in Los Angeles
MUMBAI : Adele, the Grammy-winning singer, appeared to have confirmed her wedding with Rich Paul, the sports agent....
Exciting! Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan all set to begin shooting for Siddharth Anand’s directorial King from THIS date
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan who is currently enjoying the success of his last release Jawan is all set to dive into his...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Armaan and Abhira’s contract marriage
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Bhakti requests Jay to marry Aradhana
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Recent Stories
Arjun
Shocking! Here is why Arjun kapoor starrer The Lady Killer went disaster and unnoticed
Latest Video
Related Stories
DOREE
Woah! Here the some intriguing upcoming twists in Colors' Doree, which will keep you at the edge of your seats
Shark Tank
Congratulations! Shark Tank India pitcher Vishakha Bhaskkar ties the knot with long time beau, stuns in a pink veil
Mohammad
RIP! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Mohammad Nazim Khilji's father passes away the actor shares an emotional note
SAUBHAGYAVATI BHAVA
Breaking! Rohit Roy roped in for Star Bharat’s Saubhagyavati Bhava - Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu
Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary
Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary to play leads in COLORS’ upcoming show, ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’
Abhishek Malhan
Lavish! Bigg Boss OTT 2's first runner-up Abhishek Malhan shares a glimpse of a luxurious under-construction bungalow leaving everyone astounded by its interior