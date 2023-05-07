Uff! Newly Married Sreejita De shares stunning new pictures with hubby Michael Blohm-Pape; Abdu Rozik comments

The former Bigg Boss 16 contestant has now shared another set of dreamy pictures on her Instagram page
Sreejita De

MUMBAI: We all know that popular TV actress Sreejita De was dating Michael Blogm-Pape for a very long time.

The duo had made their relationship official quite some time ago. Also, Michael's dreamy wedding proposal to his ladylove was everything that a girl wants. The gorgeous couple finally walked the aisle on 2nd July 2023 in Hamburg, Germany and shared stunning pictures of the church wedding that will leave you in awe.

Also Read- Congratulations! Sreejita De gets married to longtime beau Michael Blohm-Pape

The former Bigg Boss 16 contestant has now shared another set of dreamy pictures on her Instagram page and captioned it, “In your arms, I found my forever.” Sreejita looks the happiest and beautiful in a pink satin gown while her man is seen in a grey suit.

While fans poured in their love, her co-contestant Abdu Rozik who is just back from the Bigg Boss OTT house, sent out a cute message commenting on the pics. He wrote, “I love you guys...congratulations for the best day of your lives. Wish you a long and healthy move together as one Xx.”

One fan wrote, “congratulations srijita didi”, another wrote, “u both r looking so beautiful”, one wrote, “Wish you happy married life didi”

Sreejita who hails from Haldia, West Bengal, will soon be arriving in India with Michael and they will have a traditional Bengali wedding in Goa. Michael said he is super excited for the Bengali rituals and traditions.

Sreejita has been part of many Tv shows, but gained immense fame from her TV show Uttaran. 

Also Read- Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sreejita De talks about bonding with Archana and reveals who she would target in the house  

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

