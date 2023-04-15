Uff! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sets the temperature soaring with her new photoshoot, check out her pics

Priyanka recently shared some pics from a new photo shoot in a beige embellished outfit and it will surely make your jaw drop.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/15/2023 - 10:01
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in the show ‘Udaariyaan’. The actress became a household name and has built a massive fan following who bestows her with a lot of love and support. 

Also Read- Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals if she will be part of a movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and says, "Nothing is confirmed as of now, I am also waiting for things to fall into place"

Priyanka was recently seen in Bigg Boss where she played her game to the T and was loved by all. Her chemistry with Ankit Gupta especially grabbed a lot of headlines. The actress has a massive fan following who love to catch a glimpse of her pictures and posts. Priyanka recently shared some pics from a new photo shoot in a beige embellished outfit and it will surely make your jaw drop. She looks absolutely ravishing. Check out her post here;

What did you think of Priyanka Chahar’s look?

Doesn’t she look sizzling hot?

Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals the secret to her gorgeous skin

Priyanka will next show her daredevil side in the Rohit Shetty hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar   

Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Salman Khan Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan Shiv Thakare Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/15/2023 - 10:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Uff! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sets the temperature soaring with her new photoshoot, check out her pics
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Choti Anu reveals a shocking truth
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Confusion! Seerat’s revelation makes Angad confused
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Oh No! Aarohi ready to risk Abhir’s life to keep Abhimanyu away from learning the truth
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Sai gets Virat arrested, latter treated like a criminal
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Angad takes Seerat’s responsibility, but will not marry her
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Here's all you need to know about Chatrapathi actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda
Must Read! Here's all you need to know about Chatrapathi actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tejasswi Prakash
Wow! Check out the super sultry pictures of Tejasswi Prakash
Exclusive! Tina Dutta reveals her experience working with Jay Bhanushali and talks about the most challenging scene she had to s
Exclusive! Tina Dutta reveals her experience working with Jay Bhanushali and talks about the most challenging scene she had to shoot for
Must- Read: From Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh to Sriti Jha in Kumkum Bhagya, shows that made these TV actors into Bonafide Stars!
Must- Read: From Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh to Sriti Jha in Kumkum Bhagya, shows that made these TV actors into Bonafide Stars! Details inside!
PRINCE NARULA
Oh No! Prince Narula's concert faces trouble
Ghazal
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Family members are shocked to learn that Ruhaan ran away
Rishina Kandhari
Simaran Kaur and Rishina Kandhari wish Happy Baisakhi!