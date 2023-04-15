Uff! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sets the temperature soaring with her new photoshoot, check out her pics

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in the show ‘Udaariyaan’. The actress became a household name and has built a massive fan following who bestows her with a lot of love and support.

Also Read- Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals if she will be part of a movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and says, "Nothing is confirmed as of now, I am also waiting for things to fall into place"

Priyanka was recently seen in Bigg Boss where she played her game to the T and was loved by all. Her chemistry with Ankit Gupta especially grabbed a lot of headlines. The actress has a massive fan following who love to catch a glimpse of her pictures and posts. Priyanka recently shared some pics from a new photo shoot in a beige embellished outfit and it will surely make your jaw drop. She looks absolutely ravishing. Check out her post here;

What did you think of Priyanka Chahar’s look?

Doesn’t she look sizzling hot?

Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals the secret to her gorgeous skin

Priyanka will next show her daredevil side in the Rohit Shetty hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar