Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals if she will be part of a movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and says, "Nothing is confirmed as of now, I am also waiting for things to fall into place"

Priyanka is finally out of the Bigg Boss house. She emerged as the 2nd runner-up of the show. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she is doing a movie with SRK and Salman and also spoke about her relationship with Nimrit.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in the show ‘Udaariyaan’.

The actress became a household name and has built a massive fan following who bestows her with a lot of love and support.

Currently, she has been grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss, where she was a strong contestant of the show and one who became the second runner up.

She was the only contestant to play the game solo and who is being seen in the show. She has reached this far in the show by herself, and post-Ankit’s exit she had been targeted by all the housemates.

Now the show has finally come to an end, and MC Stan has emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Priyanka came in the third position, but since then, the actress is gaining a lot of love and support from the fans and the audience.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she is doing a movie with SRK and Salman and also spoke about her relationship with Nimrit.

How has the journey been and did you think that you would be getting so much love and appreciation from the audience?

I didn’t know but I don’t think this was a risk. People loved my character Tejo and I wanted to see when I enter the show as myself if the fans would love me or not and the result is that I did well and received all the love.

There is so much buzz about you doing a movie with Shah Rukh Khan and also Salman Khan has shared his desire to work with you; what do you have to say about it?

I swear for me too, it's only a buzz. I haven’t received a call nor has there been a confirmation on it and I really want it to happen. I am waiting for some confirmation on it.

What do you have to say about your relationship with Nimirt? The audience feels that the Bigg Boss game continues there also too..

I can speak about myself. I have left the things and the game in the house itself and I have started a new journey and wouldn’t want any more Bigg Boss games to happen to me.

Well, there is no doubt that Priyanka was a very strong contestant and it came as a shock to everyone when she didn’t win the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

