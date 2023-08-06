UNBELIEVABLE! Anupamaa actress Chhavi Pandey's throwback audition video will take you by surprise

MUMBAI : Actress Chhavi Pandey is presently impressing everyone with her fine performance in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actress is portraying the negative role of Maya in the show.

Chhavi entered the show a few months ago and her track has turned out to be quite impressive.

Apart from showing her acting skills in Anupamaa, Chhavi has been in the industry for a very long time.

Chhavi has been a part of shows like Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein, Teri Meri Love Stories, Bandhan – Saari Umar Humein Sang Rehna Hai, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Ladies Special, Tera Kya Hoga Alia and many more.

The actress has impressed everyone with a variety of performances in her previous shows.

Chhavi is one bundle of talent and her career so far says it all.

The actress also enjoys a great fan following who would always want to know everything about her.

And now, we have come across a throwback audition video which seems to be quite a few years old.

Chhavi looks extremely different and she has transformed quite well over the years.

The video proves that Chhavi was always meant to be in front of the camera.

Take a look: