Unbelievable! Badho Bahu fame Rytasha Rathore’s shocking body transformation will leave you stunned

MUMBAI: Actors go to great extents to prepare for their roles. Be it on the small screen or the big, the efforts they put in are unparalleled and one of them is transforming their body to suit the character they play on screen. An actor who had to gain weight for her on screen character was Rytasha Rathore of Badho Bahu fame.

When Rytasha Rathore played the role of Badho Bahu on the small screen, she won the hearts of the audience with her innocence. Due to the demand of the story of this serial, Rytasha had put on weight as her character was shown to be overweight.



However, for those hooked to the serial and accustomed to seeing the actor all chubby, we are here to shock you with her recent transformation. Rytasha has undergone a major weight loss journey and has lost oodles of weight, almost unrecognisable in her most recent pictures.

Badho Bahu lead actor Rytasha Rathod played the role of a daughter-in-law, Komal Ahlawat, in the show. She had to gain a lot of weight for this character. Rytasha had said in an interview that her weight touched 100 kg at one point. Badho Bahu used to air on &TV, premiering on September 12, 2016, before going off air in May 2018. The show was so popular that it was remade in several Indian languages as well as for Indonesian television.

Credit: News 18

