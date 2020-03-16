Unbelievable! Meet the celebrity judges who demanded humongous fees to be on the panel for THIS reality show

From Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar to dancing diva Madhuri Dixit followed by Remo D’souza, Malaika Arora, and many other celebrity judges who have graced the reality shows have charged for whopping amounts that would leave your jaw dropped

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 is soon going to hit the TV screens. There is a lot of excitement around it as after a long gap the show will mark its return. Quite a few big names from the TV industry are going to be the participants. About the judges, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi are expected to be on the panel. Surprisingly, the whopping amounts charged by these celebrities will leave you stunned.

Karan Johar, who has judged Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in the past, had charged Rs 10 crore for the entire season to be the host. He has judged seasons 6, 7, 8 and 9.

The Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit has been associated with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa for four seasons. She was on the panel from season 4 to season 7. At that time, as reported she had charged Rs 1 crore per episode. Later, she became the judge of Dance Deewane.

Shahid Kapoor who is a fabulous dancer himself judged only one season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. He was a part of the season 8. But he did not come on-board easily. As per reports, he charged Rs 1.75 crore per episode. He did not return to judging after that.

With Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora also judged the eighth season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. As per the reports, she charged Rs 1 crore per episode to be on the show. Karan Johar was the third judge.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also become a judge of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She was the judge of season 9 along with Karan Johar and Ganesh Hegde. As per the reports, the actress charged Rs 1.25 crore per episode.

The ace choreographer was associated with the show from season 4 to season 7. As per the reports, Remo D'souza was then charging Rs 2.5 lakh per episode to be the judge. There is no confirmation on this though.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Karan Johar Madhuri Dixit Shahid Kapoor Malaika Arora Jaqueline Fernandez Remo D’Souza Jhalak Dikhla Jaa TellyChakkar
