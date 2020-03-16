Unbelievable! Some of the celebs who have quit top TV shows to participate in reality shows

MUMBAI: Reality TV shows have become a sure-shot way to success. Top shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss, and more pull in a lot of attention from the audience. So, for the stars, it is a big thing to be a part of reality shows. Many celebs have left their shows to enter reality TV shows.

Just like Aneri Vajani. She quit top show Anupamaa to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She essayed the role of Mukku in the show. As received a lot of appreciation for portraying a character who suffers from depression. Now, she is bracing her fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Rohan Mehra who essayed the role of Naksh Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also quit the show to enter Bigg Boss 10. Though he could not win the show, he was among the most celebrated contestants of the season.

Before entering Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash was a part of Zee Comedy Show. However, she quit to be a part of Salman Khan's reality show. The actress turned out to be the winner of Bigg Boss 15.

TV actor Siddhant Gupta was a part of the show Tashan-E-Ishq. However, he quit the show to be one of the participants on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Although, he did not win the show.

Paras Chhabra was one of the prominent faces of Bigg Boss 13. But right before entering the controversial show, he was a part of a show called Aghori. He quit to be a part of the reality show.

Naina Singh quit Kumkum Bhagya as she became the wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 14. However, later she said that she regretted her decision to enter the controversial house.

