Unbelievable! Some of the celebs who have quit top TV shows to participate in reality shows

From Aneri Vajani to Naina Singh, television celebs who gave up their top rated tv shows for participating in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI: Reality TV shows have become a sure-shot way to success. Top shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss, and more pull in a lot of attention from the audience. So, for the stars, it is a big thing to be a part of reality shows. Many celebs have left their shows to enter reality TV shows.
Just like Aneri Vajani. She quit top show Anupamaa to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She essayed the role of Mukku in the show. As received a lot of appreciation for portraying a character who suffers from depression. Now, she is bracing her fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
Rohan Mehra who essayed the role of Naksh Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also quit the show to enter Bigg Boss 10. Though he could not win the show, he was among the most celebrated contestants of the season.
TV actor Siddhant Gupta was a part of the show Tashan-E-Ishq. However, he quit the show to be one of the participants on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Although, he did not win the show.
Naina Singh quit Kumkum Bhagya as she became the wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 14. However, later she said that she regretted her decision to enter the controversial house.
Credit: BollywoodLife
