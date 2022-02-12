Unforgettable! Hunarbaaz team organizes extraordinary ‘God Bharai’ for first pregnant anchor Bharati Singh

MUMBAI: Comedian Bharti Singh, who hosts Colors TV's talent reality show Hunarbaaz, will be having a baby shower in an upcoming episode. Parineeti Chopra brought a special gift for Bharti's ceremony.

Bharti's co-host and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa can be seen bringing blindfolded Bharti to the stage. Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty, and Karan Johar, who are the judges of the show, also join them.

As soon as Bharti opens the blindfold, everybody screams “Surprise.” Karan can be heard saying, “This is the first time in India when a pregnant actor is getting her baby shower on air.”

Parineeti then says that she has brought a gift for Bharti and Harsh, “Mujhe sabne bola tha ki jab bhi jana, sone ka samaan le ke jana (Everybody told me to gift you guys gold).” Harsh then smiles and says, “Wow, sone ka gift (Wow, gold).” After opening Parineeti's gift, Bharti shouts at everyone and asks them to leave the stage, “Jaao bhai, sab chale jao yahan se (You all leave).”

In a statement, Bharti said that she was happy to be hosting Hunarbaaz with Haarsh. “I wanted to continue working during my pregnancy and being on the sets of the show amongst astounding talent fills me with happiness. As an artist coming from a humble background, it is very rewarding to witness so many people pursuing their passion and making it to the big stage. I wish all the contestants the very best and hope they achieve all their dreams,” she said.

Credit: Hindustan Times



