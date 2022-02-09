Valentine Week! All you must know about the favourite chocolates of your favourite celebs

MUMBAI: Valentine's special week is going on. It started with Rose Day, and after Propose day, today is the third day of the love-filled week. It is Chocolate Day today and you can celebrate this day by giving chocolates to your near and dear ones. There are numerous celebrities who are very fond of chocolates.

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye fame Kunal Jaisingh shared, “Chocolates are the first luxury. It has so many things wrapped up in it. Deliciousness at the moment, childhood memories, and that grin-inducing feeling of getting a reward for being good. They become the first crush of anyone I feel.”

Sabki Laadli Bebo fame Anuj Sachdev shared, “I might die of the scarcity of chocolates one day if compared to food, that's how much I love chocolates. I love dark chocolates as for some reason I feel they are healthy for skin too, so no guilt.”

Also Read: Awesome! Fans go GAGA with Rubina Dilaik’s latest picture, see Instagram post

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Ribbhu Mehra revealed, “I have a sweet tooth so its really difficult for me to stay away from chocolates. My love for white chocolate is on another level. I will be honest by saying that Milky bar is my weakness, I eat at least 2 to 3 in one go to get satisfied.”

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre shared, “I love chocolates be it Cadbury, cake or other forms. I and my family make sure to enjoy it after meals. As I personally feel chocolates are not cheating! After a salty meal, you need a little bit of sweetness. This is living, not cheating.”

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash said, “I'm attracted to anything is good if it's made of chocolate. Most of us have fond memories of it from our childhood. Whether it was our homemade or a memorable chocolate birthday cake, food has a way of transporting us back to the past.”

Also Read: OMG! TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra to star in a music video together?

Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai fame Mahika Sharma shared, “I love chocolates, and I love ice creams. I constantly have to check myself and say, I've already had it. I've always got a sweet tooth. I have chocolate hidden in places that nobody knows about. Also, I enjoy more the gifted ones.”

Rubina Dilaik has also time and again expressed her love for chocolates. She often shares pictures of chocolate puddings on her social media.

Credit: Pinkvilla