Vanshaj: EXCLUSIVE! ‘Srishti is not a politician but a politician-maker, just like a king-maker’, says Utkarsha Naik

Utkarsha Naik plays a pivotal role in Vanshaj. TellyChakkar got in touch with Utkarsha to know more about her character, bond with her co-actors among other details and she had some interesting insights to share.
MUMBAI: SonySAB show Vanshaj has been entertaining the audience for quite some time.

The show commenced with the tale of a talented young woman, clashes with her family over the inheritance of the family business by male members and advocates for determining the successor based on their competence.

Utkarsha mentioned, “I am having a good time shooting for the show. The people are welcoming and the cast lives near the set in Umargam itself. Since it is away from Mumbai, people keep discussing about the delicious food we get in Mumbai among other things they miss. I travel by train and go to and fro from Mumbai. The cast has arranged a pick up for me from the station and there is a beautiful drive by the beach to reach the set.”

Shedding light about her character, Utkarsha said, “I play the role of Srishti and I am enjoying every bit of playing it. Actually this character came to me as a complete surprise. The reason I signed up for the show is because the character is beautiful. That is the reason I even agreed for travelling till Umargam. It is a powerful character. She is not a politician but a politician maker, just like a king-maker. She belongs to somewhere in Uttar Pradesh where women are not that empowered but this woman has some background which might be shown ahead apparently.” 

Well said Utkarsha! 

