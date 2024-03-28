Vanshaj: Mahir Pandhi highlights the difference between shooting for films and television - EXCLUSIVE

Vanshaj

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's 'Vanshaj' is a show that depicts the challenges of inheritance, highlighting how men have historically had more power as heirs. In the recent episodes, tensions escalate between Yukti (Anjali Tatrari) and DJ (Mahir Pandhi) for the share of the property and both tactically scheme and plot to outwit each other.

As the cutthroat battle among them intensifies, there are a lot of new faces that enter the show enhancing the upcoming plot with lots of twists and turns. 

Mahir mentioned, “On the big screen, there is a lot of time given. There are times when we are on the set and waiting for the script. But while shooting for a film, we are given the script a year in advance. Another thing is that there is a briefing given of the previous scene before the next scene is shot so that there is time for an actor to get into the character again but on television, this does not happen. We shoot today and it will be telecast tomorrow.”

