Varun Badola's father VM Badola passes away

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with news of a huge loss to the Indian Entertainment Industry.

The outbreak of Coronavirus has led to all our lives coming to a standstill. On the other hand, Bollywood and television stars are leaving the world one after the other. Celebrities like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Mohit Baghel, Praksha Mehta, Manmeet Grewal, music composer Wajid Khan, bid farewell to the world.

Veteran actor Vishwa Mohan Badola who has been an integral part of the Indian entertainment industry passed away this evening.

He is massively known for his extensive work towards the theatre. He has been a part of several plays and has blessed the theatre with his presence for more than 50 years. In his working age, he was dedicated to theatre and contributed hugely towards it. He has been a role model for many struggling newcomers; he has been the inspiration to work hard and better them from day to day.

VM Badola was last seen in Tabu starrer Missing and was well appreciated for his role in Jolly LLB 2 and Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid.

He also garnered praise for his loving character in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. He has worked in movies like 7 hours to go, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Mickey Virus and many more. V.M.Badola has been a revelation in the Indian theatre and television industry.

His son Varun Badola is a popular TV and Film actor. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of the hit show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Shweta Tiwari. The actor now is working on his big Bollywood project Rashmi Rocket with Taapsee Pannu.

VM Badola's daughter Alka Kaushal is also a well-known face in the entertainment industry. She is also popular for her roles in TV shows such as Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and Qubool Hai. She has played supportive roles in numerous Hindi TV serials, mainly negative characters or vamps.

2020 is indeed one of the saddest years in history. The Indian film and television industry lost some of its superstars in this year full of miseries.

With VM Badola passing away the TV industry has surely lost one of its gems.

May his soul rest in peace

Stay tuned to this space for more updates

Also read: https://www. tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/ tv-actress-leena-acharya- passes-away-201121

2020 is certainly a year which we would like to omit from our calendars!