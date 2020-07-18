Varun Sood, Sidhant Gupta approached for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5?

MUMBAI: Naagin 4 will be ending soon making way for Naagin 5 is already known. Ever since the announcement was made, many names have popped in to play the lead of the show. While Surbhi Chandna is someone Ekta Kapoor is really keen to rope in for the drama, now report has it that former Splitsvilla 9 runner up Varun Sood, who has been in the news over his feud with producer Vikas Gupta, has been approached for the supernatural drama.

A source revealed to a leading portal that apart from the former Roadies contestant, Sidhant Gupta of Tashan-E-Ishq fame has also been approached for the lead role in the franchise. However, nothing is confirmed as yet. Meanwhile, according to the buzz, Hina Khan too has been approached to do a cameo in the show.

Before this, Karan Patel was also asked to do a cameo in the show but later, since he was roped in for Mr Bajaj's role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dheeraj Dhoopar was brought on board, according to reports. Ekta is, certainly, leaving no stone unturned to make Naagin 5 a super success. Meanwhile, apart from Surbhi, Krystle Dsouza's name has also come to the foray.

