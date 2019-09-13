News

Vedika to catch Kartik and Naira RED-HANDED in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 05:37 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon gear up for yet another interesting drama in the upcoming episodes.

Vedika is jealous of and insecure about Naira and thus asks her to stay away from Kartik after spying on them at the coffee shop. However, after this incident, she spots Kartik and Naira scooting out of home secretly once again. She decides to catch them red-handed as she is unaware that they have actually teamed up to solve Akhilesh’s case. 

Keep tuned to this space for more updates. 

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Storyline, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Kartik, Naira, Samarth, Gayu, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Wedding Pictures and Chooda ceremony of Hanuman...

Wedding Pictures and Chooda ceremony of Hanuman and Babita in Patiala Babes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon

past seven days