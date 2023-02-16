Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhaskar ties the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad, says, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you…”

MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar really came into focus after her spectacular performance in the Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding. The actress now surprised her fans by announcing her wedding to political activist Fahad Ahmad. She shared a video on twitter, which chronicles all their memorable moments together and gives a glimpse of how they fell in love.

The Nil Bhattey Sannata actress had a court marriage with Fahad on 6th January 2023 under the Special Marriage Act. While sharing the video Swara wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

We wish Swara and Fahad a happy married life!

