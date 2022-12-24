Veteran Actress Rajeeta Kochhar passes away at 70

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update.

The actress has passed away due to poor health conditions and her niece Nupur Kampani informed another news portal that the actress had a stroke last year and it was followed by paralysis after that.

The actress was 70 and passed away in Mumbai due to renal failure. She has been part of many shows like Haatim, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Tantra among others.

While the actress’s health was improving, she complained of stomach ache and breathlessness on the 20th December and was put on a ventilator since her health kept deteriorating. She breathed her last on the 23rd December night.

Nupur also told in the interview that Rajeeta was loved by everyone on the sets of the show and often referred to her as Maa. The actress had stopped acting after her stroke.

The TV industry will be mourning two great losses since today the news broke about Tunisha Sharma passing away too at the age of 20.

Credits: The Indian Express