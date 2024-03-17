Vicky Jain responds to fans' desires for his appearance on Shark Tank India; Says ‘Judge ke liye aap…’

MUMBAI: Vicky Jain's time on Bigg Boss 17 brought him a great deal of recognition and admiration. After the contentious reality program, he went from being a corporate figure to a superstar. Vicky gained a lot of followers thanks to his gameplay. He recently answered some fan questions at an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. A fan of his stated that he would like to see the entrepreneur on Shark Tank India. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant, as always, responded thoughtfully.

During a Q&A on the official social media handle of Vicky Jain, a fan conveyed his desire to see the Bigg Boss 17 star on Shark Tank India. He said, “Want to see you as a shark tank judge, you will really do very well.”

Replying to the same, Vicky went on to suggest the makers of the show consider him for the position. He stated, “@sonytvofficial dekho demand ho rahi hai for next season. Judge ke liye aap mujhe try kar sakte hain on public demand (@sonytvofficial look there is a demand for next season. You can try me for judging on public demand).”

The business owner was urged to enter the entertainment sector by another user. Vicky Jain revealed his intentions, saying that viewers will soon see more of him because he is already there.

A third user requested a business tip from Vicky. His million-dollar advice read, “Patience lose mat karo. Dekho koyla jitna pisega tabhi toh khara heera banega (Don’t lose patience. Look, coal will only turn into a diamond when it undergoes more grounding).”

Vicky Jain became one of the most tough contestants on Bigg Boss 17. Within the glass-walled home, he had to deal with several difficulties, the most significant of which was the weakening relationship with Ankita Lokhande. Both of them got into several nasty fights while they were there. They denied any rumors of breaking out, though, and these days it's common to see them having fun together at events.

Shark Tank India serves as a venue for aspiring business owners and inventors to showcase their creative business concepts and secure funding from experienced investors. Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Azhar Iqubal, Deepinder Goyal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Radhika Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Ronnie Screwvala, Varun Dua, and Vineeta Singh are among the Shark Tank India 3 judges, also known as the sharks.

