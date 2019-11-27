This video made by fans for Mohsin Khan aka Kartik will melt your heart!

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan aka Kartik is famous for his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The handsome hunk is slaying it with his performance in the show

Here comes good news for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans. The moment is here when Kartik will be seen confessing his love for Naira (Shivangi Joshi).

It's been over six months since Kaira has been shown separated on the show.

Kartik and Naira recently held a Halloween party for the kids and were seen stealing a few moments of romance in between.

Fans have shared a post on the various stages of Kartik's state of mind....his emotional state, confusion, clarification, and final declaration. He looks cute and sorted about his decision.

Have a look.