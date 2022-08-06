VIEWERS SPEAK! 'The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai could have turned better than being absurd due to a lack of good writing' netizens hold the creative team responsible

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Akshara is worried about Neil. She hears Manjari tell Mahima about how she brought home a small boy who just left her hand today. Akshara asks her not to worry and tells her that he will be back soon. Manjari gets angry hearing her and tells Mahima that for the first time she saw so much hatred in Neil's eyes for her and doesn't know if it will ever go away. Harsh hears their conversation and wonders where Neil is. But Mahima asks Akshara to leave Manjari alone.

Akshara then gets a call from Aarohi and she immediately leaves for the Goenka house. It was Aarohi's car that stopped in front of Neil. Akshara tries to talk to Neil but he refuses. He tells her that she could have either told him the entire truth or could have kept it hidden. Akshara asks him to listen to him but he refuses to. She makes him sit and then sees Abhimanyu there with Mahima. Abhimanyu hugs her. Mahima tells Abhimanyu that they should talk about things and sort them out at their home. Abhimanyu asks Neil to come along but he refuses to.

they could have given harshad’s amazing acting having abhi find out he’s not manjiri’s biological son, and pranali’s awesome acting by having akshu comfort abhi during that… BUT THEY GAVE IT TO A SIDE CHARACTER AND SIRAT’S MUSTY LEFTOVERS #yrkkh — anjili (@pyaarlesshoe) June 8, 2022

The Major problem is with the constant changing of Writers since Gen 3 began



Like today's Abhi's dilog were contradicting to some characteristics of his own



Coz every writer is coming and experimenting in own ways#yrkkh #AbhiRa — Smri | ST4 VOL 2 23 DAY (@smriti_bhalla) June 8, 2022

Coz if the writers are changed again again every1 will write with their thought process even if they are given to write the same plot



They need to stick to one team of writers to maintain the consistency#yrkkh #AbhiRa — Smri | ST4 VOL 2 23 DAYS (@smriti_bhalla) June 8, 2022

Also some ppl need to stop going overboard with saying that Abhi is Ruined or Akshu is a doormat



First of all Its ITV , like come on yaar



Secondly, Even in real relationship PPL face ups and downs

Sometimes one is right and other is wrong that's completely Ok#Yrkkh #AbhiRa — Smri | ST4 VOL 2 23 DAYS (@smriti_bhalla) June 8, 2022

Yes M mad at Abhi RN in this situation for not talking to Akshu or Trusting her rather calling hospital staff it was completely not done fo me



But he can not be ruined for me



I love them as a couple so if Makers ruin them it will be as #AbhiRa ruined not Abhi or Akshu#Yrkkh — Smri | ST4 VOL 2 23 DAYS (@smriti_bhalla) June 8, 2022

Why this two innocent(!!)sisters showing their eyes to #Akshu?Not to Harsh Birla for doing extramarital affair?

People shows attitude to the weakest one,&always scared from the strongest one!

Please runaway #Akshu, run from this shitty people #yrkkh #AbhiRa#PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/1Xl5k5eBpA — nAiMafAn oF #YRKKH (@ZNaima21) June 8, 2022

They could have used HC-PR's potential by making Abhi not the real son-his breakdown in Akshu's arms-him fearing Akshu might leave him-Akshu sticking to his side telling she wouldn't leave him ever-Abhi nd Akshu confiding in e/o.But they choose to focus on sh!t side char.#yrkkh — Siya (@siya_138) June 8, 2022

Plz tell if Abhi matches the meaning Bcz according 2 me he is neither poisonous nor harming his wife physically he is just hurt thats all hence he is not talking 2 her how its harmful



PS: It was needed 2 end toxic jaap in this tag as I m fed up of wrong usage #YRKKH pic.twitter.com/2tkXS2KAdS — Mad_For_Harshad (@BepannaahNo1Fan) June 8, 2022

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu goes back home and Manjari asks him about Neil. They then hear some journalists outside their home and Abhimanyu tells the family that they will not stop until they get an answer and goes outside to address them. Later, Akshara tries to talk to an angry Abhimanyu.

