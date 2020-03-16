VIEWERS SPEAK: The successful mantra of these top television shows is finally CRACKED!

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world.

Television shows like Anupamaa, Imlie, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Meet and more are still at the top stalls and running quite well on the television with their interesting USP and it is quite common in all these shows too, all the leading ladies have their special regional touch to their personality, be it their attire, their look and even the accent and language nuances that they pick.

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly has nailed the Gujarati language and personality with her character in the show, We see Imlie keeping the regional essence alive in her character. Meet is one of the most adorable Haryanvi girl ever met and now Banni adds her touch from Rajasthan, these ladies are slaying in their shows and onscreens for sure.

Well, the regional touch has been working in their favour so much that fans have accepted the leads with all the flaws. They applaud the storyline and the layers that the characters portray in the show.

Currently Anupamaa is showcasing some major drama and we recently saw that Barkha is trying her best to convince Anuj to involve Adhik in his business. Since nothing seems to be working out, she finally chooses the last resort, to remove Anupama from Anuj’s life and the Kapadia empire.

Anupama, unaware of Barkha’s intentions, will fall for her manipulations. Will Anupama’s intentions help her see Barkha’s true intentions?

Well, what is your take on these leading ladies representing the regional roots of India?

