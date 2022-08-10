Viewers troll Hiten Tejwani’s entry in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, say ‘how does he play the younger brother?’

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been a breath of fresh air amongst the same drama that has been minted out. But the USP of the show is the chemistry between Ram and Priya.  
MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been a breath of fresh air amongst the same drama that has been minted out, when it comes to custody as well. While there are some negative characters, they are always classy, and the way Nandini carries out her plans is marvellous. As a viewer, you will definitely appreciate her a lot. The show doesn't thrive on suspense, and they don’t drag out confrontations. Priya is headstrong and so is Nandini, and they are not hiding or conniving with each other.

A lot has happened on the show. After a lot of twists and turns, when fans thought that Ram and Priya might finally get together, they were hit with another twist.

But now, rumours are circulating that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 might be taking a generation leap, and will focus on the story of Pihu Ram Kapoor and how she navigates life.

Nakuul Mehta recently confirmed that he has quit the show and is just completing his last schedule.

Rumours were even circulating that Disha Parmar will also leave the show, but there has been no confirmation or denial about the same. We can only assume that they are discussing the future course of action with the makers of the show.
We recently saw the entry of Hiten Tejwani on the show. Initially, the rumours were doing the rounds that Hiten would take over the role of Ram, but instead, he has entered in the role of Ram’s younger brother, Lakhan.

When the first promo was released, fans couldn't wrap their heads around the fact that Hiten was playing the role of Ram’s younger brother. In reality, there is a significant age difference between the two. Criticism could also be triggered because Hiten has been a part of the telly world for a long time and has played many iconic characters. So to see him in this role is very unlikely.
 
The audiences were a little more honest and brutal with their reactions. Check them out here:

Viewers of the show are also not able to accept the fact that Ram Kapoor’s character, which is the core of the show, will not be there anymore. Also because the audiences had fallen in love with the chemistry between Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta.

:

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 15:57

