VIEWERSCOPE: Netizens take the stand for Abhimanyu before the revelation of Harshvardhan's biological son in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

His DNA matches 98% with Harsh's but 0% with Manjari. Akshara is shocked to hear this. Later, Akshara tells Manjari that she knows the secret that she was trying to hide about the DNA test. Neil is crying when Abhimanyu takes a paper from him while Akshara and Manjari look at him in shock.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 03:17
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Harsh then asks Neil for the list of doctors who are invited for the celebration. Abhimanyu takes it from him and calls out their names. He takes one of Dr Avni's name which leaves both Manjari and Harsh in shock. He asks Abhimanyu to strike off her name as she is dead. Manjari is shocked to hear this and Akshara can sense the tension. Manjari goes to get something from the kitchen and is crying wondering if the secret will be out. Akshara tells her that she can share with her if anything is upsetting her, but Manjari leaves from there.

 Akshara goes to the hospital and hears someone say that Manjari has asked for the DNA reports. Akshara senses there is something in them and goes to collect it. She soon realises that if she interferes, it will hurt Abhimanyu and leaves the report there itself. However, Aarohi accidentally takes them.

Well, Abhimanyu has already been slammed for the track and now Netizens unite to support him and ask the slammers to at least let the track unveil and then make the theories. Rather than slamming the character without any justification, here is what they reveal: 

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Aarohi tells Akshara that Abhimanyu is Harsh's illegitimate son. 

About Author

Latest Video