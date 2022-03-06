VIEWERSCOPE: Netizens take the stand for Abhimanyu before the revelation of Harshvardhan's biological son in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Harsh then asks Neil for the list of doctors who are invited for the celebration. Abhimanyu takes it from him and calls out their names. He takes one of Dr Avni's name which leaves both Manjari and Harsh in shock. He asks Abhimanyu to strike off her name as she is dead. Manjari is shocked to hear this and Akshara can sense the tension. Manjari goes to get something from the kitchen and is crying wondering if the secret will be out. Akshara tells her that she can share with her if anything is upsetting her, but Manjari leaves from there.

Akshara goes to the hospital and hears someone say that Manjari has asked for the DNA reports. Akshara senses there is something in them and goes to collect it. She soon realises that if she interferes, it will hurt Abhimanyu and leaves the report there itself. However, Aarohi accidentally takes them.

Well, Abhimanyu has already been slammed for the track and now Netizens unite to support him and ask the slammers to at least let the track unveil and then make the theories. Rather than slamming the character without any justification, here is what they reveal:

Another theory after seeing the precap:Neil was crying before Abhi opened the paper. So I think HB insulted Neil & called him sutela infront of public and that's why he went to goenka house & everything is still under wraps.Ak Ab telling him to come back to BH #yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/nJAetkt62l — BeClassly (@RiddhiSinha71) June 2, 2022

All Abhimanyu cared about was his mom..he never wanted to be harsh's son or the birla tag..he even wanted to leave the birla house..but unfortunately abhimanyu will loose the ONLY thing that matters to him..his mother..

Poor abhimanyu..stay strong baby #yrkkh — aashi29 (@AYUSHIS20294510) June 2, 2022

But no lie, Abhi is the most woke person ever. Like he recognized ’s character right away, understood Akshu, realized Gfam let get away with shit, caught onto Rudra, & knows his fam will take out his anger on Akshu.

Baki sab are still snoozing.#yrkkh #AbhimanyuBirla — Methi_Dana (@Methi_Dana) June 1, 2022

Ppl who once said ak should run away from BH coz she was traumatized all her life is now blaming abhi for his anger issues!

Y are ppl being so insensitive towards one cckt and not accept his trauma!

How do expect him to loose his anger issues overnight and control it!#yrkkh — Sreej || (@imsreej_) June 2, 2022

This track is about abhimanyu's pain and trauma that will come in the end..if he loses his mother..

FL and legacy obsessed stans need to show a little bit of SENSITIVITY to both Abhi and neil..

And NOT drag abhimanyu for his anger issues..atleast not in this track #yrkkh — aashi29 (@AYUSHIS20294510) June 2, 2022

Isn't Abhi the one who understands and compromises in the end always? Begging and asking for forgiveness even if he was the who suffered? I'm not victimizing him but pls you guys have started calling him out even before the track began? #yrkkh #HarshadChopda — Ashi (@ashisaysss) June 2, 2022

Abhi hates lies and liars. And the fact that Manjiri, his MOTHER, the woman whom he defends against all odds, whose advice and requests he follows without hesitation actually told him the biggest one- about his EXISTENCE. Boy will be in heartbroken to pieces! #yrkkh — Shifali - mY bEsHaRaM fAnGuRl eRa (@shifaaaliii) June 2, 2022

True be it pre confession & post confession/marriage .He always gave her a chance to explain &she did explain.

But the only difference is pre-confession she was always on & never said/accept anything bcz of her best sis happiness #yrkkh https://t.co/gE31hbfUui — . (@drippingrays) June 2, 2022

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Aarohi tells Akshara that Abhimanyu is Harsh's illegitimate son. His DNA matches 98% with Harsh's but 0% with Manjari. Akshara is shocked to hear this. Later, Akshara tells Manjari that she knows the secret that she was trying to hide about the DNA test. Neil is crying when Abhimanyu takes a paper from him while Akshara and Manjari look at him in shock.

