Vijayendra Kumeria turns producer

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is a well-known television actor. The actor, who started his acting career with Zee TV show Chhoti Bahu, rose to fame with Colors’ superhit show Udaan. Currently, he is seen as Madhav Sharma in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera.



The actor has now turned producer. He has launched his own production house named Kumeria Productions and his new banner has already come into action. The team is presently shooting for an episodic of Crime Alert, for Dangal Channel.



Speaking about the same, Vijayendra told India Forums, “Yes, that’s true, I have turned producer. It’s not new as a couple of years ago I produced a few shows under some other banner. But, now I have formed my own production house with my wife. Apart from the episodic from Crime Alert, there are a lot of things in pipeline but nothing is concrete yet. We are planning to do a lot of web series, hopefully things will get finalized soon.”