News

Vijayendra Kumeria turns producer

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 06:58 PM

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is a well-known television actor. The actor, who started his acting career with Zee TV show Chhoti Bahu, rose to fame with Colors’ superhit show Udaan. Currently, he is seen as Madhav Sharma in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera. 

The actor has now turned producer. He has launched his own production house named Kumeria Productions and his new banner has already come into action. The team is presently shooting for an episodic of Crime Alert, for Dangal Channel. 

Speaking about the same, Vijayendra told India Forums, “Yes, that’s true, I have turned producer. It’s not new as a couple of years ago I produced a few shows under some other banner. But, now I have formed my own production house with my wife. Apart from the episodic from Crime Alert, there are a lot of things in pipeline but nothing is concrete yet. We are planning to do a lot of web series, hopefully things will get finalized soon.”

Tags > Vijayendra Kumeria, Zee TV, Chhoti Bahu, Colors tv, Dangal Channel, Crime Alert, Kumeria Productions,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Paridhi Sharma
Paridhi Sharma
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

past seven days