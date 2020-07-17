MUMBAI: Vikas Guppta Takes The First Step Of Getting Rid Of Fake Accounts And Bots Who Are Spreading Filth On His Account

Trolls, fake news and shaming have been a regular activity on social networking platforms. Celebs often get slammed for their posts. Whether it is their opinion on a certain thing or just a picture of them which is not appropriate as per the so-called set industry standards. Hence, TV producer and BB11 former contestant Vikas Guppta has decided to clean it all. Beginning the process with his latest Instagram post, and finally keeping his real fans posted about it.

Vikas has termed this step 1 of this filth cleaning process as 'cleaning accounts of Bots and fake accounts.' He explained the importance of this process to his fans in the image shared by him, giving a piece of in-depth knowledge about this process. The process speaks about getting rid of Bots- A computer-generated program formed in order to interact like players and paid posts who comment on social media posts and then report about the same, thus cutting down on the reach of the respective post.

He has urged his fans to only like his post and not comment on it, as the bots fake account will only comment on it, thus making this cleaning process for Vikas easier. His Instagram caption read, “DO NOT COMMENT ON THIS POST -Step 1 - cleaning accounts of Bots and fake accounts. #vikasgupta #Lostsouls #instagram”

Vikas Guppta recently came out of the closet and shared of being bisexual in his social media post, for which he got appreciation from his colleagues and fans on the social networking sites.

CREDIT: SpotboyE