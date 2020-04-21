News

Vikas Gupta is on a break from Instagram

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2020 07:49 PM

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is a producer, creative director, and host and is known for participating in Bigg Boss 11 and 13, hosting MTV Ace Of Space, and participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The actor was recently also seen in 'Class Of 2020'.

Recently, he posted on social media informing his followers that he will be off social media for a few days as he will be working on something special for the next few days.

Have a look.

He also posted the story on his feed with the caption 'See you soon !!! The ones missing my presence- TikTok I'd @vikas.guppta - have a bank of tiktoks kept to be uploaded everyday for #Lostsouls and others who enjoy my work and thought process. Wishing you all a safe stay at home and may you evolve and getto know thy self #Guchpoo #writerVG'.

Credits: India Forums

Tags Vikas Gupta Class Of 2020 Bigg Boss 11 MTV Ace of Space Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 TellyChakkar

