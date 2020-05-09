Vikas Gupta deletes all his Instagram posts a day after his birthday

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is a well-known producer. He is also known for participating in reality shows like Bigg Boss.

He is extremely active on Instagram. However, his posts, right from posting his work to the fun TikTok videos and of course amazing personal pictures, have suddenly erased everything from his page. Yes, a day after celebrating his quarantine birthday the Bigg Boss contestant has deleted all his posts and we wonder why?

Vikas enjoys an immense fan following of 1.3 million followers all thanks to his journey of Bigg Boss 11 which also got him the tag of 'mastermind'. He usually is very active on his Instagram account and never fails to update his fans and followers. Hence, his latest act has shocked everyone.

The actor who celebrated his birthday recently was showered by lovely messages and posts from his television industry friends. His last insta story still stays where he has replied to a fan club that wished him on his birthday. Among those, one was Surbhi Chandana who shares a strong bond with the BB star. To wish him she posted a throwback picture with him on her Instagram story and wrote, "Mera Pyaara Mitr, Aaj Kya Hai?"

Take a look below.

Credits: SpotboyE.com