Vikas Gupta: I want the challengers to focus on the contestants instead of targetting me

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 makers are gearing up for another surprise for the fans in the coming days. The makers are all set to introduce a bunch of new contestants on the show in order to further spice up the game.

Vikas Gupta, the mastermind of Bigg Boss 11, is set to enter the house with a bunch of challengers.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Vikas opened up about his participation on the popular show for the third time.

Vikas will be seen as the mastermind of the challengers and it is indeed a big responsibility.

The Bigg Boss 11 contestant said, "Though I am taking the challengers to the house being their mastermind but I am scared of them now. I have seen them giving interviews where they revealed that I am their biggest competition."

Vikas further said, "There are people in the house whose game is already at a peak and I want the challengers to focus on them instead of targetting me."

The mastermind quipped, "The game is going to be scary from now on and I want to make it a fun game. It's going to be a little tough for me."

Well, Vikas has always proved his presence in the show with his excellent strategy and it would be interesting to see how he nails it this time as well.

