Viral video with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani crying while holding a child?

Recently, a video in which TMKOC actress Disha Vakani can be seen crying while holding a child in her hands has been going viral on social media.  
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 12:05
Disha Vakani crying while holding a child?

MUMBAI  :Recently, a video has been doing the rounds, in which we can see actress Disha Vakani of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame crying while holding a child in her hands. Fans have been very curious and are trying to get to the bottom of the video as they are worried about what is happening on screen. Well finally, the truth has been revealed.

In the now-viral video, Disha Vakani can be seen dressed in an olive-green saree lined with black and silver. Dressed as a middle-class widow, the actress can be seen carrying her baby with a deceased family member’s picture behind her. In the video, the TMKOC star says in Hindi, “My husband Sushil Trivedi was in the head office in the railways. There was a bomb blast on the train and he has left us. The compensation that was approved by the government has not been received yet.”
 
Also Read :   Good News! Disha Vakani returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here is what you have to know

She continues saying, “The officer said that the bomb blast took place at 5.45 pm and my husband’s duty is till 6 pm. In such a situation, how can any government employee go home before time? Saying this, they refused to give compensation. PF has also been stopped. After his death, our home at the railway quarter was also vacated.” She further added, “My child is small, where should I take it? I don’t have any income either. It’s been two years since I went round the railway office but to no avail.”

 

 


Seeing this, fans were worried and scared. Later, the Instagram page that had initially shared the post revealed the origin of the video. They captioned the post saying, ‘Disha Vakani in movie: C Kkompany’. So it turns out that this was just a clip from her stint in the Tusshar Kapoor-led film ‘C Kkompany’. Her brilliant acting chops made everyone believe that it was real.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television, and it continues to entertain millions of viewers around the world and bring a smile to their face. Now as new and old characters are joining the cast, fans of the show are eagerly hoping and waiting for the return of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. She had taken a break from the show a few years ago due to personal reasons, and fans as well as the makers are waiting for her to return.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Explosive Update! Mayur Vakani Squashed rumours about Disha Vakani being ill with Throat Cancer

Credits : Koimoi
    

 

Disha Vakani Dayaben Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah TMKOC CKkompany Tusshar Kapoor actress TV actress TV news Tellychakkar  
