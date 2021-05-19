Vishal Aditya Singh: I lost focus on work after BB 13

MUMBAI: Vishal Aditya Singh is in Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Before flying out, he opened up about being in a disturbed phase after coming out of Bigg Boss 13. The actor revealed that he was so affected with whatever was happening in his life at that point that he did not even go to meet his family in Bihar. He shared that he lost focus on work after BB 13 and refused a few projects. Read on

​When I came out of Bigg Boss 13 house, I was mentally very disturbed

I haven’t shared this before with anyone. This pandemic has affected people differently. It has taught us also. The situation we all had to go through because of the lockdown we had never been in before. None of us from our generation had seen a phase like this where we were completely locked down inside our house. We had never spent so much time with ourselves in isolation. So, I am talking about this for the first time. When I came out of Bigg Boss 13 house, I was mentally very disturbed. I was so disturbed that I didn’t want to speak to people at all. Whatever was happening with me at that time it affected me so much mentally that I was overthinking. I didn't even go to meet my family in Bihar. I don’t know why but I just didn’t go. I was disheartened with whatever happened to me at that time. I was thinking so much at that time what, how, why did it happen to me that I didn’t enjoy the work I did during that time.

​I did two big shows, Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye, but I did not enjoy them

I was overthinking at that time. I was telling myself that I wanted to be known for my work and what is happening with my life (referring to his and Madhurima Tuli’s breakup). I was doing good work but only my personal life was discussed. I had given up and I thought things will always be like this. But then I started spending time with myself and asking questions. Because I need their answers. I was not bound to give answers to anyone else. In fact, whenever someone asked me about my personal life, I did not answer them. So this pandemic gave me time to actually solve and realise what I was going through. It gave me time to answer all those questions which I was looking out for. I was very disturbed mentally and emotionally. I lost focus in work post BB 13. I feel the most important thing in a person’s life is his confidence and I got that back. And when I got back my confidence, I felt better and this pandemic gave me that.

​I lost many things during this pandemic, I did not meet my family

They were there together. I wanted to be alone and sort the issues that I was fighting within myself. I was very happy I was able to overcome the issues. I hope everyone is able to utilise this time for betterment.

​I lost focus in work post Bigg Boss 13 and didn’t take up any project

Initially, I left the projects because I was in a disturbed phase but I don’t take up work just for the heck of it. I am that kind of person for whom personal issues can never affect work life. What happens with me is that when things are not good with me in my personal life, I snap out at work. I want to be left alone with just my work and don’t like to get poked unnecessarily.

