Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Vishal Aditya Singh talks about his phobias

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure reality shows. Fans are excitedly waiting for season 11. Popular television actor Vishal Aditya Singh is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The actor is excited to be a part of the stunt-based reality show. The actor left for Cape Town with all the other contestants. However, before leaving for South Africa, the actor spoke to a leading portal about taking up the show, his phobias and also revealed that he spoke to his close friend Rashami Desai for some tips on KKK11. He told ETimes TV, “I am very excited because Khatron Ke Khiladi is a very different show. Usually, you spend money to indulge in adventure and enjoy it and there’s no competition. But with KKK11, you get to enjoy adventurous tasks and there is competition also. The competition is to overcome your fears. It’s a very interesting show and that’s why I agreed to do it because I always wanted to do it and when I was offered I did not take much time to say yes.”

ALSO READ: I could have made for a decent hairstylist : Vishal Aditya Singh

Talking about his phobias, the actor shared, "The only phobia that I can tell you at this point is swimming because I don’t know how to swim. I haven’t tried swimming ever. And I don’t fear dying while swimming, my fear is not being able to perform or lose the task because I don’t know how to swim." Vishal, who bonded with Rashami Desai during Bigg Boss 13 and they still manage to be good friends, discussed the stunts and also took tips to be on the show, "I spoke to my friend Rashami Desai to get some tips on Khatron Ke Khiladi. She asked me to be calm and composed and to work on my core and breathing. She also told me never give any stunt just try and you will be able to do it, no matter how tough it," said the actor.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani's special surprise for his fans as he is on his way to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

CREDIT: ETIMES TV