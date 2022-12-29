Vishal Jethwa wished to tell his late friend Tunisha Sharma “why don’t you change it to SELF LOVE ABOVE EVERYTHING?I when he noticed a tattoo on her hand which said - Love Above Everything!, shares an emotional note

MUMBAI :Actor Vishal Jethwa has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting in various characters. We have seen and loved the actor Vishal Jethwa in the movie Mardaani 2, in which his performance was immensely loved by the fans. He is indeed one such name in the Bollywood industry who is known for his versatility. The actor is currently getting some amazing responses for his movie titled Salam Venky.

Vishal Jethwa enjoys a great following of 424k on Instagram and has really made his mark in people’s hearts.

Recently, Vishal Jethwa posted a picture of him with the late actress and his dear friend Tunisha Sharma. The picture surely captures their happiness and with it, Vishal has shared an emotional note in the caption.

Vishal and Tunisha were best friends and their bond goes back to their childhood. They had also worked together in the serial ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap’.

The Salam Venky actor was also one of the persons to arrive at Late Tunisha Sharma’s last rites.

Check out the picture below:

Talking about the late actress, On Saturday afternoon, the television industry woke up to the shocking news that Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma passed away by committing suicide.

The actress hung herself on the sets of the show. The incident took place in her co-star's Sheezan Mohammed Khan, who essays the role of Alibaba, makeup room.

The two were in a relationship and had broken up just 15 days ago, which disturbed the actress. She even had a panic attack on December 16th, and while in the hospital she kept telling the doctor that Sheezan had cheated on her.

Post this incident, her mother filed an FIR against Sheezan and mentioned that he was the one who provoked her to take this step.

The actor had been arrested by the police, and today, his custody has been extended for two days.

